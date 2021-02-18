Public support sought for Dasu Dam

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that people of Kohistan district are peaceful and expressed hope that they would continue their support for the timely construction of Dasu Dam.

While presiding over the progress review meeting of Dasu Dam in the office of Deputy Commissioner office Kohistan on other day, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Arif Khan Yousafzai told that so far 2582 acres of land has been acquire d for construction of Dasu Dam and work on acquisition of 1935 acres of land under process.

It was further told that Rs 6.36 billion has been distributed among the landowners in terms of compensation so far and the remaining work will be completed before the stipulated time. Commissioner also distributed cheques tune of Rs 3 crore to the victims of Dasu Dam in Kohistan.

Earlier Commissioner Hazara met with religious scholars and members of civil society on the occasion of his visit to Kohistan District and discussed in detail the current situation of Kohistan District.

He said that Dasu will play a key role in removing obstacles to the construction of the dam and will also ensure all possible cooperation. On this occasion, Malik Afrin Khan MNA Kohistan, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan/District Collector Kohistan, Land Acquisition Collector Dasu Dam Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner Dasu was also present.

Commissioner Hazara Division also planted spring trees in District Secretariat Kohistan under Clean and Green Pakistan Moment.