Public support must to save country from environ disaster: Lodhi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi has said that green Pakistan plantation drive is in progress in all over the country and every Pakistani should plant a tree to protect the country from environmental disaster.

Talking to media here on Sunday Qalandar Lodhi said that at the moment from village council to president of Pakistan, PTI is in power and its motive is to eradicate the menace of corruption and have to bring real change under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in accordance with the ideology of the Quaid-e-Azam.

While talking about the conflict of Thanda Maira village residents and CPEC administration on the issue of price where the police has batten charged on the protestors, Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that I strongly condemned the use of police force and my sympathies are with the people. He further said that I would request to the people of the village not to take the law in their hands, I would try my best to negotiate with Commissioner Hazara, district administration and CPEC administration for the best price of land.

Talking about the beautification projects of Abbottabad, Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that most of the schemes have been completed and on some projects civil work is in progress which would be accomplished soon.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi maintained that I will resolve the issues of the masses in the constituency irrespective of cost and party affiliation, issues regarding federal government would be addressed by the MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and I would work for provincial government subjects.—APP

