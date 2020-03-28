Public support essential during lockdown: CM Murad

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that public cooperation is necessary during the lockdown and the government is focusing on the health system during lockdown.

These views were expressed by the CM while chairing the 31st meeting of the coronavirus Task Force. During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the situation of coronavirus in the province. The CM was informed that a total of 469 cases have been reported in Sindh up till now, out of which 265 are in Sukkur, 189 in Karachi, 1 in Dadu, 7 in Larkana and 7 in Hyderabad. During the briefing, it was further reported that one of the cases in Karachi came from Italy, 7 Syria, 6 Dubai, 6 Iran, 1 Qatar, 7 Saudi Arabia, 6 Turkey, 5 United States, 2 Switzerland, 11 England and one patient from Iraq. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that 41 cases have been reported in the last three days. The government of Sindh is trying to help the people and that it needed public cooperation to make the lockdown effective.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided to employ even more strict measures in vegetable markets after increasing number of coronavirus cases were reported in the province. All vegetable markets in the province are to remain closed from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. Provincial Minister of Sindh for Agriculture Ismail Rahu said that vegetable markets will be closed from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am and this decision is aimed at keeping the consumers and workers safe as unnecessary rush and crowds in the markets are already banned. He urged officials to ensure strict compliance with government orders in this regard.