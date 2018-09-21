Public Speaking Training Programs – The Superhero to Your Fears

Taseer Ahmed

There is a strange sensation often experienced in the presence of an audience. It may proceed from the gaze of the many eyes that turn upon the speaker, especially if he permits himself to steadily return that gaze. Most speakers have been conscious of this in a nameless fear; a fear that rises from within them and if they let it, paralyzes them instantly.

Students of public speaking continually ask, how can one overcome self-consciousness and the fear that paralyzes them before an audience? PRACTICE. Practice in speaking before an audience will tend to remove all fear of audiences, just as practice in swimming will lead to confidence and facility in the water. You must learn to speak by speaking.

This is where the role of public speaking training platforms comes into play. Pakistan is home to immense talent but lacks institutions which can provide the pathways for individuals to harness that talent. Training programs for public speaking like Impact #KhulKayBol by the School of Leadership, Omni Academy and Jibran Bashir to name a few, provide an in-depth look into the ways one can become a confident, attention-grabbing and successful public speaker.

They not only enable individuals to overcome their stage-fright but also provide insights into the dynamics of public speaking. It is said that every man must work out his own salvation. When an individual is up on a stage facing an audience, it is just him and the audience with the focus of the room entirely on him.

That feeling of self-consciousness is the plunge one must take. These training programs provide the means to learn how to take that plunge. A doctor may prescribe, but you must take the medicine. Under these intensive training programs, the fundamental issue of self-consciousness is addressed first. The trouble with many speakers is that they go before an audience with their minds a blank. It is no wonder that nature, abhorring a vacuum, fills them with the nearest thing handy, which generally happens to be self-doubt, more generally referred to as “freezing” on stage.

Programs like Impact are intensive and structured to incorporate tools and methods backed by credible research. This in-depth research in the dynamics and neuroscience of public speaking are known to put a speaker at ease in front of a group and eliminate “stage-fright” from the roots and build you up into a confident communicator.

Various techniques are involved to meet the desired goals of training programs. These programs focus on building the connection with the audience by sharing an interesting idea during interactive sessions; encouraging the speaker to use the tools of storytelling for bringing life to the message and helping the speaker gain the audience’s attention. Furthermore, they are known to aid the speaker to develop a creative structural design along with audience analysis methods to make a great presentation. Some of these aids include role plays, interactive sessions, group exercises, case studies, presentations, and fun learning. Not only that, it also lays out a path of cues that pertain to the implementation of the techniques learned in the training process by actively holding practice sessions.

For those seeking a career in public-speaking or students and young professionals looking to overcome stage-fright, professional training programs are the correct path to take if you want to develop your skills as a confident, attention-grabbing and fluent public speaking professionally.

