Public shows solidarity with armed forces

Staff Reporter

A public rally was organized from Tollinton Market to Canal Bridge at Jail Road here on Wednesday. Advisor to Chief Minister on Political Affairs and Convener Task Force on Price Control Muhammad Akram Chaudhry led the rally which was attended by representatives from Nazria-i-Pakistan, students from Punjab University, traders association and a large number of people from the civil society.

The rally was organized under the aegis of Lahore Poultry Association. The purpose of the rally was to show solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and to make it clear to the world that the people of Pakistan are united against any kind of Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister said that every child of the country is ready to defend the motherland and nefarious Indian designs will be fully foiled by the nation. We are proud of our armed forces and the whole country is standing with the braved forces of Pakistan, he added.

Akram Chaudhry while condemning the incursion of Indian planes in Pakistan’s territory said that the Indian planes have violated the international law by intruding the line of control. The commitment and passion of Pakistani nation is fully boosted and the aggression of the enemy will be given a befitting reply, he added.

He said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but if anyone will dare to put an evil eye on our beloved country then we are ready for any kind of sacrifice for our motherland. The people of Pakistan have proved that they are united against hostile designs of India and ready to protect their motherland, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always preferred dialogue instead of any kind of aggression and India should also adopt this course and resolve all the issues amicably and peacefully because peace is in the interest of both the countries. Indian aggression is serving as an obstacle against peace, he added.

