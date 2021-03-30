Public should take Covid 19 seriously, says Sarwar

Says govt will have to take more strict measures to contain corona spread

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has urged the public to take coronavirus seriously and warned that negligence in following Corona SOPs will result in a rapid surge of Covid 19 cases.

He said the public must follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others from Coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of the Young Consultant Association of Pakistan led by Hamid Butt and Dr Zulqarnain Butt which called on him at Governor’s House Lahore on Tuesday, he said that if the public does not take Coronavirus seriously, the government will have to take more strict measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He lamented that the public is not taking Coronavirus seriously despite repeated warnings by the government.

Chaudhry Sarwar said, “We cannot afford to impose a complete lockdown in the country so the public should abide by the SOPs as the third wave of Coronavirus is deadlier than the first and second wave.”

He said that with the spike in corona cases,

the burden on the hospitals is increasing and there is shortage of beds for Corona patients in hospitals.

While lauding doctors and paramedics’ role, he said, “Our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are our heroes as they are risking their own lives to save the lives of others.

They are fighting Coronavirus on the frontline and the whole nation salutes them for their incredible selfless services.”

The Punjab governor urged the public to refrain from unnecessary meetings and travel and stay at home as much as possible, because Coronavirus spread rapidly from person to person in overcrowded places.

He said that it is the civic responsibility of

each one of us to wear masks and observe physical distancing because no one is safe until everyone is.

Chaudhry Sarwar wished speedy and full recovery of all people affected by Coronavirus including the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak and said that the battle against Coronavirus can only be won by

taking precautions and observing the SOPs.

Meanwhile, Minister for HR&MA Ejaz Alam Augustine attended a briefing session on “State of Child Rights in view of Pakistan’s International Commitments” at a local hotel on Tuesday as the chief guest. Different parliamentarians also attended the

session.

Ejaz Alam highlighted the government’s initiatives to improve the state of child rights in the backdrop of Pakistan’s international commitments.

He said Pakistan has around 87.938 million children which are approximately 47% of the total population.

Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2020, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program and many other steps have been taken by the incumbent government to safeguard the rights of the children, he stated.

MPA Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry, MPA said Pakistan is the first Muslim country to sign the UNCRC 30 years ago.

The event was attended by policymakers, educationists and media persons. Shields were also distributed among the social workers.