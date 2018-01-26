Public service!

Duniya TV is doing a great service. Recently, it has initiated a political survey to find out whether the incumbent National Assembly members get elected? Habib Akram roamed in the Gujranwala constituency. Mr. Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Defence, is the sitting MNA from this area. People shared their views with Habib Akram without any hesitation. I personally enjoyed this show.

Though Mr. Dastgir seems to be quite popular, yet some voters thought he would not win this time because he has done nothing for Gujranwala. Winning and losing has its own dimensions. It is a complex process which depends on the last months of campaigning and how much money the candidate spends on buying votes.

While Habib Akram was busy interviewing the public we could see garbage mounds and roads littered all over the place. However, the choice of candidates will determine the fate of the candidates as competition will be quite tough.

J BASHIR

Lahore

