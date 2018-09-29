Public service main objective of Punjab govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the public service is the mission and main objective of the provincial government. He said that he was serving the people and have eliminated protocol culture.

Addressing members of provincial assembly from Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions here on Saturday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said the people judge the performance of the government from the efficiency of government departments therefore all departments of the Punjab should improve their performance. We will improve governance, provide best services to the people and an open door policy has been directed for government offices, he added.

He said every MPA will be the chief minister of his/her constituency and public welfare projects will be implemented with the consultation of public representatives. He said revolutionary changes are being introduced in Punjab Police and reforms process is continuing in this regard and it is in the last phase. He said we have got votes for public service and will accomplish promises made with the public.

The Chief Minister said that provincial ministers are empowered to make decisions for public welfare. He said the PTI government is the government of the people and public representatives are totally empowered. He said people will get relief in 100 days due to our measures. He said we are doing work, work and only work. Corruption is not allowed. We will make the fruits of change available to the people and meet expectations of the people. This is also the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said Premier Imran Khan is the ray of hope for the people and we all are supporting his mission. The PTI will return the rights of the people of Punjab to them. He said PM Imran Khan has set the example of simplicity and austerity. Punjab will come up to expectations of PM Imran Khan.

He stressed that parliamentarians should keep close link with the people and make every possible effort to resolve their problems. I will provide you every possible support for this purpose.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheerud Din and others were also present on the occasion.

