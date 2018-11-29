Public service is core mission of PTI govt: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public service is the core mission of PTI government and it is satisfying that Punjab government is moving towards right direction with complete passion and dedication.

He said that concrete steps are being taken for public welfare and solution of peoples’ problems is the top priority of the government. In fact, all possible resources are being utilized for solving the problems of the masses.

He was talking to different delegations at his office today. He regretted that national resources were wasted on exhibitory projects in the past which had given no benefits to the people. On the other side, PTI government is investing in the people as improving the quality of life will catalyze change in the society. He said that PTI tenure will prove as the golden era in the history of the country because it is giving full attention to public welfare. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, historic steps have been taken in a short period of time with far-reaching effects.

He said that laying the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor is a wonderful initiative which will help improve Pakistan-India relations. I have congratulated the Sikh community on this auspicious occasion and termed it as a welcome step with regard to future relations. He said that Kartarpur corridor is a step to bridge the hearts. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a historic step in a period of three months.

On the other side, announcements were made in the past but nothing was done practically. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in action and laying of the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor is a step in this regard. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan’s positive attitude and sincere efforts for improving relations with India and maintaining peace in the region are visible to the world. Kartarpur corridor is not just a border crossing but a way to enter in the hearts of the people, he added. I was really happy to see joy on the faces of Sikh community on this day.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is a peaceful and sovereign state and added that historic step of Kartarpur corridor will strengthen the peace efforts. Pakistan government has proved with its behavior that it is desirous of peace in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan has also talked about peace, he concluded.

