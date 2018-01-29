Public service, development of country our mission: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said public service and development of the country was a mission of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Talking to public representatives from different districts here Sunday, he said the PNL-N government had set new examples of public service.

He said his government had no other priority but to solve problems of people. He said the PML-N government had utilised all national resources in the best possible way and record development and welfare projects had been completed by the government. Nobody could point the finger at our projects, he added.

The chief minister said that public service could not be done through empty slogans and those who were raising slogans and making claims had no ambition to serve the public.

Shahbaz said that those who wanted to obstruct development in the country had failed and now the people would hold them accountable. He said the political opponents of the PML-N were confused due to speedy progress of the country. “Those who ignored people in their provinces are afraid to face them in the general election,” he added.

The CM said those who had created obstructions in the way of progress had committed injustice with the people and those who were doing politics of allegations and lies would face humility very soon.

He said the opponents of the public progress had no right to represent people and the voters would kick them out of political arena in the 2018 general elections.

He said former rulers plundered national resources and pushed the people to darkness. He said demands of accountability from the corrupt leaders seem ridiculous as stories of their corruption were known to the public.

He said the PML-N government had transformed the graveyard of corruption into towers of development and created a new history in the country through record development and public welfare projects.

He said a large number of development projects had been completed in education, health, agriculture and other sectors during the last four-and-a-half years. He said transparency had been ensured in all projects and there is no match of the PML-N government projects in terms of transparency and speedy completion.

He said the politics of PML-N revolve around the public service. “We are doing this for the last four-and-a-half years and will continue doing so in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning T20 series against New Zealand.

He also congratulated the national cricket team for getting first position in the ICC ranking for the T20 format.

He extended his greetings to captain Sarfraz Ahmed and other players, and said the Pakistani cricket players displayed excellent skills and achieved a distinguished place in the T20 format.

He hoped that the winning spree of Pakistani cricket team would continue in future as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the alleged torture of a housemaid by police in Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He directed a strict action against police officials responsible for the incident. He said the investigation report should be presented at the earliest. He formed an inquiry team consisting of the Commissioner Gujranwala and SSP Abdul Wahab to look into the matter.