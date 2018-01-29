Public service, development of country our mission: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that public service and development of the country is our mission, we have set new examples in this regard and that we will neither step back from our mission of public service nor can anybody force us to do this.

Talking to representatives from various districts of province who called on him here on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif said we have no other priority than resolving problems of the people. He said the government of the PML-N has utilized the national resources in the best possible way and record development and welfare projects have been completed by our government and nobody can point accusing finger at our projects.

The Chief Minister said that public service cannot be done through empty slogans and those who are raising slogans and lofty claims in this regard are deprived of the ambition of public service. He said those who wanted to obstruct development in the country have failed and now the people will hold them accountable.

He said our political opponents are confused due to speedy progress of the country and those who have ignored the people in their provinces are afraid to face them in the general elections. He said those who have created obstructions in the way of progress have committed injustice with the people and those who are doing the politics of allegations and lies will face humility very soon.

Shehbaz Sharif He said the opponents of the public progress have no right to represent the people and the voters will kick them out of political arena in the 2018 general elections. He said former rulers plundered national resources and pushed the people to darkness. He said demands of accountability from the corrupt leaders seem ridiculous as stories of their corruption are known to the public.

The Chief Minister said the PML-N government has transformed the graveyard of corruption into towers of development and created a new history in the country through record development and public welfare projects.

He said a large number of development projects have been completed in education, health, agriculture and other sectors during the last four and a half years. He said transparency has been ensured in all projects and there is no match of our projects in terms of transparency and speedy completion.

Shehbaz Sharif said the politics of PML-N revolves around the public service; we are doing this for the last four and a half years and will continue doing this in future.

Orignally published by INP