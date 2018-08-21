Public schools vs private schools

Private Educational Institutions today have become a billion rupee industry in Pakistan. A phenomenal growth in private sector schools between 2000 to 2014 has been recorded-an increase of 69 percent as compared to a mere eight per cent in public sector schools. It is no big deal to open a private school. This should not come as a surprise since not much is required to open a private school in Pakistan. Institutions offering primary and middle school education do not require affiliation with a board, which means anyone, can get a school registered without being accountable for suitable permanent premises, fee structure, qualified faculty, a library and other necessary facilities. There is no check on private schools by the government and they increase fee every now and then, that too at an extortionate rate. Yet, most of them are not housed on purpose-built permanent premises and instead prefer rented buildings (in fact houses) to start with. This, besides other factors, creates immense trouble for the residents of the locality. The reason of monopoly of those private schools is basically almost every parent wants quality education for their kids but unfortunately the condition of our government schools is worse, although they are comparatively cheaper than the private schools but the quality of education is very low. Protests were conducted by the affected parents to control this monopoly of private schools. Parents also raised their voices against this issue on social media. Supreme Court had taken notice and ordered private schools to not increase the fees. Lahore High Court also once ordered that no fee should be taken for summer vacation. However, none of decisions were implemented. If we want to save our future, we must take this matter seriously because only education will secure our future and will make us a truly developed nation.

TEHREEM ABBASI

Via email

