Public rely on PML-N

Abbottabad

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha has said that victory of PML-N in Senate elections is a lesson for the conniving political parties now defamation campaign about former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should be stopped.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Farooq Azam Street Havelian on Saturday. He said that victory in Senate election is a beginning PML-N would sweep in upcoming General Elections in all over the country. Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha maintained that success in the Senate elections also shows the confidence of the PML-N parliamentarians on the leadership of the Nawaz Sharif and they are united.

People of Havelian would also cost their votes in favour of PML-N candidates on the basis of performance which has been proved during four and a half years, said Nalotha. He said that this is the only PML-N who has started and completed many mega projects including Hazara Motorways through which people are enjoying the batter facilities of life.

Tehsil Nazim Havelian Sardar Arsal Parvez, Tehsil member Amjad Iqba, Malik Akhtar Nawaz, Sardar Pervez, Sardar Tahir, Malik Tariq, Raja Zaffar, Sardar Asif, Amjad Iqball and a large number of PML-N workers and citizens were present at the occasion.—APP