Public protest against power load shedding

Chitral Lawyers, members of District Bar Association and representatives of all parties held protest against prolonged load shedding during the holy month of Ramadan. They held a rally started from PIA Square and ended at Ataleeq Bridge, which converted, in a public meeting. The public cum protest meeting was held under the chair of Khurshid Hussain Mughal president district Bar Association.

The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans against WAPDA and PESCO for observing five hours load shedding despite generating 36 megawatt electricity from Golain power house. According to concerned officials, Wapda was forced to observe load shedding due to technical faults and losses on account of obsolete transmission lines.

In this connection when Project Director of Golain Power house Javed Afridi was contacted he revealed that their power house not shutdown for a second and generating 35 megawatt continuously.

He said that he emphasized on Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) to put more load on the line because he have 8 megawatt extra power and due to no consumption this extra electricity wasting useless.