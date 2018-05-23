Public protest against DMB attitude

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Hundreds of destitute, widows, orphans and old-aged who used to get financial assistance from District Bait-ul-Maal (DBM) have protested against the apathy of the district Bait-ul-Maal Committee for taking no pain in granting financial assistance during this sacred month, despite having sufficient funds.

According to the recipients, the District Bait-ul-Maal Committee has virtually become non-functional for the past six months due to political differences between the chairman and members of the committee.

According to insiders, the MNA (Saira Afzal Tarar) and MPA (Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan) of PML-N groups had developed political differences as a result of which the poor have been deprived of much needed financial assistance.