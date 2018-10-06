Public protest against arrest of Shahbaz Sharif

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The local leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday staged protest against the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, the president of PML-N and the ex-Chief Minister of Punjab. The city president PML-N and ex-MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, divisional president PML-N Youth Wing Farooq Ghumman, Ch Tanvir, Haseeb Dar and a few hundred activists protested in side the main party office at Paris road.

The protesters chanted slogans against the current government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and also demanded immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif. A handful of PML-N activists staged protest demos in Rabgpura Chowk, Kashmiri muhalla and some other localities.

The police also remained alert in order to deal with any untoward situation.

It is worth mentioning here that in the election 2018 PML-N had almost clean swept in Sialkot district by securing all 5 national assembly seats and 10 out of total 11 provincial assembly seats, but there was no notable leader present in Sialkot to launch any strong protest against the arrest of the chief of PML-N.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the police have registered a case against 10 persons for shooting a man to death over old enmity. The police on Saturday told further that a man who was later identified as Muhammad Asif (40) was shot and killed on Friday near Anwar Club, under the limits of the Civil Lines police station, by Umer alias Chora, Yasir and their two unidentified accomplices.

It is also told that Aman ullah, Zulfiqar, Shahnawaz Chohan and Yasir alias Thanedar allegedly had backed the killers. It is told further that police have registered a case against 10 above mentioned persons without any arrest as yet. The deceased, a resident of village Dhullam Kahlwan in tehsil Pasroor, was murdered over old enmity related with property.

