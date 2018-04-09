Public, private sectors should join hands to support floral societies: Gauhar Malik

CBR Garden given 1st prize in Rose Festival at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

Public and private sectors should join hands in promoting a culture of flowers in society through supporting floral societies in their endeavours. These societies are doing a wonderful job which is indeed a national service. This was stated by Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik while inaugurating as Chief Guest the one-day Rose Exhibition at the Aiwan-e-Quaid here on Sunday. Pakistan National Rose Society (PNRS) had organized the exhibition and Prize Distribution Ceremony. The event is an annual highlight of the Rose Society and was participated by the well-known nurseries of the country including Changa Nursery, Al-Fateh Nursery, other nurseries from Pattoki and local areas. Public sector organizations CDA, Radio Pakistan, CMH Rawalpindi, Islamabad Club and others also participated in the festival and put on display flowers of their gardens at the exhibition. In the private sector organizations, Floral Art Society, CBR Gardens, private individuals’ gardens were also among the participants. Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik appreciated the efforts by the PNRS, public entities and the private gardens as well as individuals in beautifully decorating roses in various art forms and styles.

President of the society, Iftikahr Ahmed Awan while welcoming the chief guest recalled Founder Chairman of the Nazriya Pakistan Council and late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik who, he said, was always forthcoming and extended all support to the society in organizing the event at Aiwan-e-Quaid. Earlier, we used to organize the Rose Festival at Islamabad Club against a heavy amount but the credit goes to late Zahid Malik who asked us to celebrate our festival at the Aiwan-e-Quaid quite free of charge, said Iftikhar Awan. Editor of the society’s magazine, Pakistan Rose Society, Dr Mahmooda Hashmi, Secretary General of PNRS Col Shakoor, Patron, Mian Zafar Iqbal briefed the chief guest about the efforts of the society in promoting rose and flower culture in the country. Pakistan National Rose Society is the member of the World Federation of Rose Societies and its efforts are acknowledged at global level, they said. On the occasion, a corner was reserved for beautifully decorated floral designs by the Floral Arts Society of Islamabad. Visitors took keen interest and appreciated the efforts of the President of Floral Arts Society Ghazala Abdullah, Adviser of the society Waqar-un-Nisa Bolani, Secretary, Nasreen Mazhar, Adviser, Asma Ansari and members Zainab Shahid, Huma Ehsan and Faiza Shahrukh. Latest designs in floral art and different concepts were the highlight of the rose festival.

In the evening prize distribution was organized by the PNRS in which Chancellor of the Preston University Dr Abdul Basit was the chief guest. CBR Town Garden with 8,000 roses planted there won the first prize. In the private gardens Nyla Iftikhar and Dr Mahmooda Hashmi picked the first prize trophies.