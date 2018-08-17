Public private partnership vital for residential facilities to tourists: Farooq

Muzaffarabad

AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed public private partnership vital for the provision of best residential facilities to the tourists,government would encourage investors to invest in the State.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of newly built local hotel at Rara, on Thursday. The prime minister said that huge opportunities were there in tourism sector, he invited the overseas investors to invest in the AJK, offering them full cooperation and security from his government.He said , the AJK was the most suitable and best place for the investment, he said.

”Government machinery will cooperate with investors and they would be provided with a best tourism policy, ” he assured the investors.

He said, process of making tourism policy was underway to provide facilities to the tourists and their investment also be protected. He appreciated the enthusiasm and zest of the overseas Kashmiris who had kept their relationship with the stats alive, and want to play a role in the development of the state by investing here.

He emphasized on the Tourism,Electricity and Works Departments to play their role in providing facilities to the tourists. ” All tourists must have the facility to access to all tourists destinations and availability of best residential services there, .”he said.

He welcomed the investment in the hoteling sector from the private sector. Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development Noreen Arif,member National Assembly of Pakistan Nawab Sher Basir,member provincial assembly Punjab Malik Tahir,Chief Secretary Mian Waheed uddin, secretary Agriculture and Livestock Shehlah Waqar, secretary Sports Raja Abbas,secretary Industries Raja Tariq Masood, secretary Electricity Abid Awan, special secretary Ejaz Khan, DG Tourism Javed Ayub, ex- advisor Raja Mubashir Ejaz and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Muzaffarabad: AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan addressing an inaugural ceremony of local hotel at Rarra,—PR

Share on: WhatsApp