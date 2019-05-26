Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development (H&UD), Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that public-private partnership authority is being established in the province to ensure participation of private sector in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) and speedy construction of housing units.

Presiding over a departmental meeting, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Punjab government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking effective measures to ensure private sector’s participation in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

By-laws of LDA, Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and other institutions are being amended for providing relief to builders and developers, he added.

The Minister H&UD said that construction of 2.5 million housing units under this scheme is not possible without active participation of private sector. Builders and developers would be provided all out cooperation by Punjab government to achieve this target, he assured.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed reiterated his resolve that incentives would be provided to builders and developers in this regard. Process of initiation of housing projects under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be made transparent in consultation with private sector and quality of these housing units would also be ensured, he maintained.—INP