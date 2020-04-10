Public opinion on draft of Personal Data Protection Bill sought

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Ministry of Science and Technology Friday decided to make all the ventilators of public and private hospitals functional through repairing the damaged ones to fulfill the needs of Coronavirus patients. In his video message, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said these ventilators would be used for Corona patients after becoming functional. More than 1000 ventilators were dysfunctional in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said. He said teams are being constituted at the federal and provincial levels for this task. The facility to repair damaged ventilators as well as give technical training of using ventilators properly for the patients would also be extended, he said. Fawad Chaudhry said, ‘It is a matter of happiness that Pakistan’s young engineers are standing with us in this difficult time’. He said Pakistan did not manufacture ventilators and testing kits but today the country is going to make its own ventilators and testing kits which is a great development. Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has completed legal proceedings in this regard and licensing process will start soon before manufacturing