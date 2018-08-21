Public holidays declared in Sindh from Aug 21 to 24

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Labour and Human Resources department has declared August 21 to 24 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) as public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to be observed by all workers in the Province of Sindh. The holidays are declared in pursuance of the Sindh Services, General, Administration and Coordination Department’s notification of August, 17 2018 and in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) of Section 80 of the Sindh Factories Act, 2015, said a statement on Monday.

Share on: WhatsApp