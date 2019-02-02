Public holiday on Feb 5

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Islamabad

Government of Pakistan has declared as Public Holiday to observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day” on 5th February, 2019 by all Provincial Governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory.

In this regard, one-minute silence will also be observed on 5th February, 2019 at 10:00 hours. General Public is also requested to observe one minute silence to the honour of Kashmir shuhada, says a press release rissued by Ministry of Interior on Friday.—INP

