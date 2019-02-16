Daily Pakistan Observer -

Public holiday in Islamabad tomorrow

The federal government announced a public holiday in Islamabad on February 18 after the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman got delayed by a day.
The holiday was announced to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced during the crown prince’s visit.
Schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on Monday. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted a notification that said all federal government offices situated on Constitution Avenue in the capital will remain closed on February 18.—INP

