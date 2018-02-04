Public holiday on Feb 5 notified

Staff Reporter

As per notification of the Punjab government, a holiday will be observed on Monday, Feb 5 to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to a handout issued here Saturday, one-minute silence would be observed at 10am at all government and semi-government institutions to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed here on Monday, February 5, to express support for Kashmiri brethren.

As per notification of the Punjab Government, general holiday will be observed on the day to express solidarity Kashmiris.

Special ceremonies and seminars will be organised at several educational and government departments to highlight the issue of Kashmir, sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir and atrocities by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.

Seminars and speech competitions on Kashmir will also be organized at schools, colleges and universities in the provincial capital.

Silence for one minute will also be observed at 10 am at all government and semi-government institutions to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and in the honour of Kashmiri martyrs.