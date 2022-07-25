Public holiday declared in Karachi, Hyderabad today due to rain

The Government of Sindh has declared Monday (July 25) as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad division after moderate to heavy rain lashed both the cities on Sunday, with more downpours expected over the next 48 hours.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon after at least one man died in Karachi due to rain-related incidents.

Memon said the decision was taken as it had been raining since 5 in the morning. He also requested the private sector to close their offices.

The highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad (4.5mm), followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), North Karachi (0.6mm) and old airport area (0.6mm), data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) showed.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said it had been “raining constantly” in Karachi since early morning.

“However, the situation so far has been under control. All main roads and underpasses remain clear for traffic. Water piled up on the side of the roads will be brushed out,” he said.

A day earlier, Wahab had shared images of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visiting different parts of the metropolitan city to oversee rain preparations and work on cleaning the stormwater drains.

“The entire administration will be in [the] field to ensure that rainwater is drained out,” the Karachi administrator had assured.

Separately, Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Odho directed all field commanders to remain within their areas during the rainfall.

Officers posted in the operations and traffic department were directed to remain in their assigned areas, a handout issued by Karachi police said. The Special Security Unit was also instructed to remain on standby to assist the Rain Emergency Unit in helping citizens.

“Police vehicles on patrol have been instructed to carry the necessary equipment needed to help vehicles stuck in rainwater,” the statement said, adding that officials had been told to remain in touch with the administration to ensure assistance.