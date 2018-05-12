Public hearing of AAOIFI’s draft standards held

Islamabad

The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), in association with the Riphah International University organized a public hearing for its two exposure drafts: FAS 35 on Risk Reserves; and GSIFI-10 on Shari’ah compliance and fiduciary ratings for Islamic financial institutions (IFIs). The Public Hearing was held at Rawalpindi Al-Mizan Campus of the University.

The Acting Secretary General of AAOIFI, Mr. Omar Mustafa Ansari, presented and discussed the Standards to over 50 participants including Shariah scholars, Islamic banking professionals, accounting and law experts, and researchers & academicians, in an actively participated event both in-person as well as via video conferencing. Notable among the participants included Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University; Shariah scholars including Dr. Muhammad Qaseem, Dr. Tahir Mansoori, Syed Abu Bakar, representatives of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and several commercial banks.

Based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, AAOIFI is the leading international not-for-profit organization primarily responsible for development and issuance of standards for the global Islamic finance industry.

It has issued a total of 108 standards in the areas of Shari’ah, accounting, auditing, ethics and governance for Islamic financial institutions.