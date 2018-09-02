Public health sector: A promoter of private clinics, labs;hopes to streamline

Despite the fact that the garrison city has a rare honour of having three allied hospitals within a few kilometers radius, fate of patients is with private medical centers, clinics and laboratories operating almost in every nook and corner of the town.

No doubt that thousands of patients from adjoining as well as far-flung areas daily visit Holy Family Hospital (HF), Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment, but what will you say when majority of them is advised to see specialist/professor doctors privately and get more authentic medical tests from particular labs outside.

It will be difficult to say whether there is lack of staff, funds, equipments or commitment to serve the ailing humanity, who hardly manages to get check-up from trainee doctors and routine tests even after being lined-up for hours that too in a flurry and unsatisfied manner.

Patients coming from distant localities are facing great difficulties in getting treatment at HFH as facilities of PCR test ,used to confirm the actual presence of HCV and X-ray machine are out of order there for last several months.

Talking to APP, they have complained that X-ray machine is out of order for last several months and Hepatitis tests are not being conducted at the hospital for which they have to go to private laboratories.

Zaheer Abassi, an attendant of his father, said private labs are charging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for a test.

Expressing concern, he alleged there seems a nexuses between the hospital administration and private sector to bring patients at private facilities for tests to mint money from poor segment of the society. He hoped that the new government would bring visible reforms in health sector by addressing the fragmentation and segmentation of the system that will increase access to quality and comprehensive health care.—APP

