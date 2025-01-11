Public hardships worsen due to three-month road closure in Kurram

KURRAM – The public hardships worsen due to three-month road closures in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the local people said on Saturday.

The residents of Kurram district continued to face severe difficulties as key roads remained closed for the three months.

The shortage of essential items including medicines and food supplies left millions distressed while the unavailability of fuel forced people to travel long distances on foot.

The main Thall-Parachinar highway remained blocked due to a sit-in protest in Mandori, Lower Kurram.

Over 40 goods-laden vehicles destined for Kurram have been stranded for seven days.

The district authorities stated that as soon as the negotiations with the Mandori sit-in protesters are successful, another convoy of food supplies would be dispatched to Kurram.

According to the reports, Baggan Bazaar was burnt and no one was taken into custody so far. The tribal clashes turned the lives miserable in the whole region.

Last week, a first convoy after successful negotiations was attacked and many people including DC Mehsud got injured.