Public, govt responsible for Corona rise

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Due to irresponsible attitude of masses and poor policies of Punjab gov-ernment towards Corona pandemic, number of patients is increasing day by day. Hospitals are lacking basic facilities to treat Corona patients and doctors scared because of insufficient equipments to treat patients. On Friday in

Punjab, 2040 new cases of corona virus were reported after which, the number has reached 33144. As per statistics of Primary and Secondary Health Care Lahore 1095, Nankana 8, Kasur 14, Sheikhupura 37, Rawal-pindi 218, Jhelum 22, Attock 29, Chakwal 8, Gujranwala 60 and Sialkot 65 new cases. Gujrat 54, Hafizabad 3, Mandi 4, Multan 97, Khanewal 5, Vehari 5, Faisalabad 120, Chiniot 2, Toba 18 and Rahim Yar Khan 21 new cases came to light. Sargodha 31, Mianwali 6, Khushab 1, Bhakkar 2, Bahawalnagar 22, Bahawalpur 20, DG Khan 21, Muzaffargarh 64, Ra-janpur 2, Layyah 12, Sahiwal 10 and Okara 5 new cases came to light. The corona virus has killed 22 more, bringing the total to 629. So far 266,959 have been tested. In Gangaram hospital Lahore there 16 ventila-tors, out of which five are lying in Surgical ICU old while 11 in Surgical and medical ICU department. In gangaram hospital 20 beded Gynaecol-ogy ward was declared as Cornoa ward. But Vice Chancellor of Fitma Ji-nah Medical University has directed not to admit any Corona patient there.

It is worth mentioning here that Medical ICU of the hospital is also not functional but ventilators are lying useless there.

A doctor of Mayo hospital seeking anonymity said that masses are also not showing responsible behaviour. Majority of the people do not wear mask if a very limited number of people wear mask that is of very poor quality which can not filter virus. Since the virus size is .02 microns ap-proximately and it can only be filtered by N95 masks, whereas the other masks have much more permeability, so their is no use to apply such masks.

Secondly, The N 95 masks are locally manufactured at very reasonable price around Rs. 200 ,and Govt. should declare mandatory to wear N95, rather they should provide them on subsidized rates . Like flour sale, the govt. supply vans should sale the makes in the market. Otherwise the ris-ing titre of corona may not be controlled. Thirdly our senior doc-tors including both minister health federal and provincial, VC UHS and others r working without masks, an abnormal message goes to public. Fourthly govt. should involve Prof of infectious diseases and Prof. Of Epidemiology to study the changing pattern of disease, presently it is be-ing observed that infection is transferred through breathing exchange, no droplet etc. Professors should be assigned duties on Emergency basis,as the Corona spread is an issue of Preventive Health ( above mentioned) subject. Our eminent Surgeons, Gyanacolgists should know their limita-tions. Our provincial team shows no such members involved.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore has demanded that Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should immediately resign from his post and also leave the post of Chief Execu-tive Officer of the hospitals which are providing life saving vaccines Ac-temra (Tocilizumab) and Remdesvir to the patients in the hospitals. They have failed miserably. They demanded this in a meeting chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore. General Secre-tary Dr. Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr. Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry, Dr. Tanveer Anwar, Dr. Sikandar Hayat Gondal, Dr. Ahmed Naeem Akhtar

Dr. Wajid Ali, Dr. Bushra Haq, Dr. Salman Kazmi, Dr. Talha Sher-wani, Dr. Ammar Anwar, Dr. Imran Shah participated. Explaining the statement, the officials said that it was the direct responsibility of DRAP to import these vaccines from Bangladesh and other countries but due to corruption and incompetence in the organization, pharma companies were asked to import these vaccines themselves. Look, for the last three months, the orgy of Corona has been going on in the country, people are dying and the market for looting of private hospitals is heating up and the federal and provincial health ministries are playing flutes like Nero and the country is burning. Officials have demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan to correct the qibla of the departments or else the people will be overwhelmed with grief and anger. When this scribe contacted Vice Chancellor FJMU to know his view point over the story his cell remained unattended a message was left on his cell phone but to no avail.