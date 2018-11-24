Public gatherings banned amid crackdown on TLP

Court reserves verdict on petition against Rizvi

A day after Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, among other party leaders and workers, was arrested in a countrywide crackdown against his party, the Punjab government has barred all public gatherings till December 1.

According to an official notification issued on Saturday, Section 144 has been enforced to prevent any untoward incident taking place in the province.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said the decision was taken in view of the sensitivity of the current situation.

“Any political rally or protest could be used as soft target for a terrorist attack,” he added. The law states that more than five people are proscribed from gathering at a public place.

The public display of weapons, holding of rallies and protests, the use of loud speakers will not be allowed across the province till December 1. Moreover, any speeches which incite violence in any way are also proscribed.

Local authorities have been told to ensure the enforcement of the order. The arrest was a part of a crackdown against the party’s activists and leaders in all major cities of the country.

Meanwhile, a Lahore sessions court on Saturday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking sedition charges against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others for their diatribe against the judiciary, armed forces and other state institutions. Filed by advocate Abdullah Malik, the petition states that the station house officer of Civil Lines police station in Lahore had failed to file a first information report against Rizvi and company after they had incited the masses to violence and stage mutiny against the state, in the aftermath of the apex court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi from blasphemy charges.

The Civil Lines police, in Saturday’s hearing, submitted its report and told the court that an FIR had already been lodged against Rizvi under Sections 291, 290, 186, 353, 427 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

At this, the petitioner’s counsel insisted that sedition charges against the TLP leader should also be added to the FIR.

Additional Sessions Judge Rai Mohammad Kharal, following the conclusion of the arguments, reserved the verdict on the petition.

Over 1,000 people were arrested across the province under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance, Punjab Home Department said on Saturday.

Among the 1,135 people arrested is Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who has been detained under three sections of the MPO ordinance, said a notification issued here earlier Saturday.

