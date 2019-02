Staff Reporter

Appreciating efforts of government and law enforcement agencies, Minister Local Government Sindh Saeed Ghani has said that people in city are now feeling a sigh of relief and breathing in a free environment. People are now enjoying festivities.

He was talking to organizers during his visit to three-day Mai Kolachi Family Shopping and Food Festival organized by the Karachi Admin Association and Talha De’ Internattional at the society office.

