Public defence of PHD scholar on April 7

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

PhD Public Defence of Mr. Mohammad Saeed an HEC Scholar will be held on 7th April 2018 at 11 a.m. in video conference room Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Mr Saeed completed his PhD research on topic of “Corrective Feedback in L2 Learning: A Comparative Effectiveness of Oral and Written Corrective Feedback Strategies for Urdu EFL Learners’ L2 Accuracy” under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Dean Faculty of Arts and Chairperson Deptt of English.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Ahmad Chairman Department of English BZ, Multan and Dr. Asim Rai Chairman Department of English G.C. University Faisalabad will grace the occasion as external examiners.