Public complain of short-of-stock stamp papers

Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Small denomination stamp papers mostly used by the students for affidavit and other legal submis-sions are short of stock for the last two months says one of stamp seller keeping his anonymity and the stock of Rs20, Rs.30 and Rs50 is exhausted since long. According to him matter was brought into the notice of local treasury, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and even high ups at Revenue de-partment at Peshawar are also informed but no one is taking action on the most important problems of the students who had purchase the Rs200/= Stamp paper available in the market and they had to incur at least more then Rs250/= extra instead of paying only Rs50/= for the cost of stamp paper with attesta-tion and copying charges for different kind of affi-davits submitted for the admissions and other decla-rations.

When contacted the local treasury officer, he replied that requisition has been already sent to stationery department at Peshawar but fresh stock is not ar-rived for the last three months he added. It was fur-ther told that in Punjab, only Rs5/= stamp papers are used for affidavit etc while in KPK its limit is minimumRs30/-