Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq, has urged the masses to oust the secular and corrupt people from the echelons of power in the next elections, as it was time to bring these elements to accountability. Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by the Pakistani community of Hasten, he said that the masses could secure the future of their coming generations through the correct use of the vote, says a message received here.

He said that those running the country on the dictation of the world colonialism and causing price hike on the directive of the IMF and the World Bank were not the well wishers of the nation. The JIP chief said that the ruling elite had built palaces abroad whereas the millions at home did not have their own shelter. Around twenty million children did not have basic educational facilities while the government hospitals were without basic facilities. He said that the fresh loans from the IMF and World Bank would be spent on the payment of interest on the previous loans and there would not be anything for the public.

Sirajul Haq said the next elections would be a test for the electorate. On one hand, there would be the religious alliance, MMA, and on the other hand would be political parties talking of liberalism secularism and the slaves of the colonial powers. He said the past and the present rulers had been unable to provide any relief to the general public and it would unwise to try them again. He said that the JI was the only truly democratic party in the country and its cadres were free from corruption. Hundreds of JI leaders and workers had been members of the assemblies and local government and there was no corruption charge against them.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that Sharif brothers are responsible for the conspiracy on the Khatme Nubuwwat issue and the Model Town killings. Talking to the newsmen after the APC of the PAT, he said that the attack on the Khatme Nubuwwat had been made under the cover of electoral reforms. He said that the Model Town tragedy was a dark spot on the country’s history as innocent political workers were killed in bind state terrorism. He said that the government ahd faield to provide jsuytice to the aggrieved but it was imperative to punish the culprits. He said that the investigations into the Liaqat Ali Khan’s murder, Ziaul Haq’s air crash, Benazir Bhutto,s assassination, Nawab Akbar Bugti.s murder and the massacre in Karachi on 12th of May.—INP