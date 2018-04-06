A sign of a developed country is that everything in it is regularized through proper implementation of rules and regulations; in other words, everything happens for a reason. Lately, I had a chance to watch programs on public awareness on YouTube, and to my surprise, almost everything we consume on a daily basis is spurious in one form or the other. Being the fourth pillar of the state, media (electronic, print, and social) has raised awareness. This was not the case in the past. This really is a positive side of the contemporary media industry in Pakistan.

It is media’s primary obligation to make the masses conscious of what is happening around them. There are about 50 regional and national news channels that are directly and indirectly providing crucial information to the people. There was a time when PTV had a tight grip on the flow of information. Having only one or two channels were not enough, therefore, the role of the private media industry is noteworthy.

In the beginning, there were only a few channels which had programs related to public awareness. Now, these programs have become part and parcel and vital for the survival of the media channels. Investing resources in these programs also attract public attention as the people have become interested in knowing the tangible status of the products they consume and the types of people they interact on a daily basis. Without direct interaction with the people, no channel can succeed and this is what media is all about – gaining first-hand information and then disseminating it to have the relevant issues solved. This is what electronic media is all about!

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

