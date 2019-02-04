Public awareness stressed on ‘World Cancer Day’

Cancer Specialist on Monday stressed the importance of continuing efforts to raise awareness about cancer and ways to prevent it and to promote early detection as it is the cornerstone of prevention and treatment. Chief Oncologist and Cancer specialist Dr Noor Mohammad Soomro talking to media in connection with “World Cancer Day”, highlighted that a greater level of awareness was needed among general practitioners and people so that remedial measures could be initiated at the slightest of suspicion of cancer in the body.

He recommends identifying conditions early makes them more treatable so anyone who is concerned should consult their doctor as soon as possible.

He further emphasized, there was need to implement cost-effective population-based screenings and early detection programmes, strengthen national health system, referral mechanisms for suspected cancers to facilities providing diagnostic and treatment services, increase investment in diagnostic capacities. He said now cancer was curable disease in Pakistan as country has introduced many advance technologies in the medical field.

Dr Soomro said the government had launched national health programme under which those patients who cannot afford could get free treatment. Seminars and workshops should be held throughout the year to create awareness about cancer, he added. He said survival rate among those diagnosed with the disease in the later stages was extremely low.

He also expressed his concern that breast cancer was spreading among female population at an alarming rate especially among those crossing 40 years.

He also advised the women not to shy away from the diagnosis of cancer for its timely cure. Specialist demanded that the government would provide more fund, medical hospitals and expert doctors for the provision of best treatment facilities to the cancer patients. If cancer patients adopt a healthy lifestyle, physical activities, quitting smoking and junk foods in their daily lives they can reduce almost one third of their diseases, he mentioned. “Smokers are especially at risk. If they are in the age bracket above 50 and they have developed a cough lasting more than three weeks, they need to see doctor”.

Modern methods need to be introduced in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers, especially in regard to immunotherapy, he said.

