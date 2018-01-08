Public awareness key to achieve goal of sustainable, clean environment: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan has said that public awareness is the key to achieve the goal of the sustainable and clean environment.

“Every one of us has to play its role to achieve the goal of sustainable and clean environment for the present and future generations, particularly through judicious use of natural resources,” the minister said while talking to state-run media.

He said the present government is aware of the pressing environmental and climate change issue and has taken various policy measures to address them in collaboration with civil society organizations.

“The environmental degradation, illegal tree-cutting and hunting of wildlife has reached and alarming level,” he said.

Mushahidullah Khan expressed his disappointment over the role of local environment, forest and wildlife departments working in the various parts of the country for failing to play their role to address the environmental issues, soaring deforestation and unchecked hunting of wildlife.

Mushahidullah Khan said, “Not only people are being deprived of their right to pollution-free environment and healthy lives but wildlife species are also vanishing gradually because of loss of their habitats due to rampant environmental degradation that costs billions of rupees to the national exchequer annually.”

The minister also urged all stakeholders in government and non-governmental sectors to join government’s hand to protect the environment further destruction and play part to rehabilitate the environment.

Orignally published by NNI