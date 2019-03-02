Public awareness for ‘Food safety standards’ among consumers stressed

MEDICAL expert called for a strategy to fulfill safety standards to ensure quality food and stressed the need to create awareness among the masses on the issue. Senior Consultant and Physician Dr Zia Ullah Khan talking to media, says that people globally including Pakistan get sick every year due to food contaminated with viruses, parasites, chemicals and toxins, adding, awareness about food safety measures needed special attention of the academia, experts, civil society and policy makers. He explained that food-borne diseases cause short-term to long term illness like diarrhea, cancer, liver , kidney failure and even death. “Food safety is a shared responsibility. We can enact policy and raise awareness, but the public should report suspect food. We would like consumers to observe hygiene and proper cooking,” he added.

The chicken served at some popular fast food cafes could also be laced with a toxic cocktail of bacteria and in some cases, chemicals that could cause cancer, he mentioned.

He suggested that proper cooking and handling should eliminate most of these bacteria, these cases point to shocking laxity in public health standards at the sampled fast food cafes. “The presence of these bacteria points a direct finger to bad cooking and hygiene practices, because they indicate that the meat has been in contact with fecal matter.

Chicken should be washed before cooking to reduce bacterial contamination, although he warned that washing had limited effect on chemical contaminants. “Be aware of butcheries that seem to be completely free of houseflies since flies avoid meat that has been chemically preserved with formalin,” he said.

A health craze has taken over the world by storm. As more diseases are linked to lifestyle and nutrition, people are beginning to grow more conscious of their food, he said, adding, concerns are however rising about the safety of these apparently healthy foods and whether consumers are really caring for their health or accumulating toxic substances that could wreak havoc on their bodies. He also symptoms of food-borne diseases range from mild and self-limiting (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) to debilitating and life-threatening (such as kidney and liver failure, brain and neural disorders, paralysis and potentially cancers), leading to long periods of absenteeism and premature death. “While food safety and quality control are both national and county issues, concern about public health is particularly acute in urban areas”, he said. Physician said diarrhea diseases are the number one killer among children aged five years and below and the second deadliest killer among all other age groups.

