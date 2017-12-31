Public amelioration our aim: Farooq

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that in order to recognize the government’s efforts towards the people and to make them more effective and vibrant, civil society has played a starring role. Prime Minister expressed his views to a group of young intellectuals who belonged to different areas of Azad Kashmir and serving in the higher institutions of Pakistan here in Jammu & Kashmir house on Saturday.

The delegation was comprising Prof. Dr. Syed Waqas Ali Kausar Head of the Department in National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Dr. Waqas Idrees Mughal, Dr. Raja Wasiq, Sardar Qaiser Khan, Jalal ud din Mughal and Professor Ms. Attia Anwar Zoon.

The Prime Minister congratulate Dr. Waqas Ali Kauser on my recent elevation as head of the department of in NUML. Farooq Haider discussed with him various initiatives to improve governance in AJK. The group of young people of high intellect also shared vision 2020 document a shared vision of young people of Jammu & Kashmir state.

Prime Minister said that incumbent government was endeavoring to enroll young intellectuals in policy making and their contribution in this regard is remarkable. “People of Azad Kashmir have a unique reputation for qualification and ability and are serving in Pakistan’s most important institutions.” PM AJK maintained.