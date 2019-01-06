PU wins HEC Inter-University Women Badminton title

Peshawar

Punjab University clinched the title of the Inter-University Women Badminton Championship for the fifth times in a row after defeating University of Central Punjab Lahore here at PSB Coaching Center, Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday.

British Open Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the final match the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary and Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Samin, coaches Salma Faiz and Rohina, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present. In the final Punjab University faced little resistance at the hands of University of Central Punjab and won the final by 3-1. In the first singles University of Punjab’s Kausar defeated Rimsha of University of Central Punjab by 3-1, the score was 21-19, 17-21, 23-21 and 21-18. The two players gave each other a tough fight with some fine cross courts smashes and overhead smashes were also witnessed which were largely enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. In the doubles University of Central Punjab staged a comeback after conceding the first singles and recorded victory against tough and strong pair of Punjab University comprising Yasmin and Khatijah.

The University of Central Punjab team including Rimsha and Yasmin Shahzadi played well and won the match by 3-2, the score was 23-21, 21-19, 17-21, 23-21 and 21-19. Rimsha and Yasmin Shahzadi have better combination with against Punjab University pair of Yasmin and Khatijah.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp