PU VC urges students to compete world through knowledge, skills

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that this is the age of competition and students must equip themselves with knowledge, skills and moral values for development of country as there is survival of the fittest only in the global village.

He was addressing the 127th Convocation of Punjab University at Faisal Auditorium here on Saturday. University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, University of Baltistan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller of Examinations Raja Shahid Javed, President PU Academic Staff Association Dr Mahboob Hussain, deans of various faculties, members of Syndicate & Senate, heads of institutions, faculty members, people from various walks of life and a large number of degree, medal holders and their parents were present on the occasion.

As many as 131 PhD, 478 MPhil/MS, 325 Master’s, 217 undergraduate degrees and 331 medals were distributed among students in the convocation. Upto 85 medals were distributed among undergraduate students, 68 medals among Master’s students and 115 medals were distributed among MPhil/MS students. A total of 1419 degrees and medals were distributed in the convocation.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said that only those were getting success who were performing well in their relevant fields and the graduates must make efforts to turn their organizations into profitable institutions. He said that the institutions that did not deliver good services were either destroyed or replaced by other institutions. He said that the university had taken several initiatives to produce best graduates in all the fields. He said that in the last six months, the curriculum of almost all the academic programs of the university had been updated as per modern needs of the hour.

He said that PU’s Asian ranking had improved 39 times in just four months due to day and night efforts of PU administration and teachers. He said that PU was now among top 39 percent universities of the world who had made rapid progress in 2018.

He said that the administration was paying attention to academics and research and promoting such research project which would improve economy of the country and resolve social problems. He said that in the first quarter of 2019, PU would make practical efforts to establish medical college and teaching hospital. He said that the administration would also fund latest academic programs in bioengineering, bio-fuels etc and extend full support to departments concerned in this regard.

