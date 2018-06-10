PU VC introduces merit policy

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has said that the administration would ensure rule of law in all affairs and our principles of governance would be merit, transparency and accountability.

He was addressing a meeting of deans of all faculties at committee room of his office here on Saturday.

Talking to the deans, he said that no institution could deliver unless it followed rules and regulations. He asked the deans to play parental role in guiding their faculty members and create conducive environment for teaching, learning and research.

He said that the administration would introduce research-friendly policies and our focus would be on the research which had economic impact for development of our country and society. He said that the administration would run the university affairs with consultation and provide maximum facilities to the teachers, students and employees.

He said that the administration would make serious efforts for bringing Punjab University among top-ranked universities of the world and the administration really mean it.

The deans congratulated the vice chancellor on his appointment and said that the university would progress under his competent leadership. They vowed to extend their full cooperation for uplifting the standard of the university.