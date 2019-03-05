PU VC inaugurates tree plantation drive

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University vice-chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has launched tree plantation campaign at College of Earth and Environmental Sciences here on Monday. CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The vice chancellor planted trees and visited various stalls set up by the students reflecting culture of various areas of Pakistan.

Addressing the students, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we must make efforts to preserve our environment because the future of our next generations was associated with clean environment. He said that we must plant trees and keep our environment neat.

