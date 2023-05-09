PU VC inaugurates new bus to facilitate students, staff

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Monday inaugurated a bus gifted by Hailey College of Commerce to provide the best transport facilities to the teachers, students and employees.

A ceremony in this connection was organized outside VC office during which Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, former Principal Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Registrar Tasneem Kamran, Resident Officer-I Col. (R) Umar Khalid, heads of various departments, transport employees and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the PU administration will continue to cooperate for the welfare of its teachers, students and employees. He thanked Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed and Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed for gifting a bus to the university from the college budget.