PU VC inaugurates jogging track

Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar here on Friday inaugurated the two-kilometre long jogging track at hostels ground of the university.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer-I Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Resident Officer-II Malik Muhammad Zaheer, heads of various departments, senior faculty members and athletes were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that a healthy body guarantees a healthy mind. He said, “Sports teach us the lesson of discipline and the art of wining and losing by demonstrating sportsmanship.

“I am confident that our athletes and sportsmen will take advantage of the jogging track to enhance the level of their game and to maintain good fitness standards,” he added.

