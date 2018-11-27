PU VC for social entrepreneurship to resolve issues

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that PU is introducing Social Entrepreneurship Centre to resolve social problems and generate employment opportunities for its graduate.

He was addressing the orientation ceremony at Faisal Auditorium for newly admitted students of Punjab University. On this occasion former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah Ul Haq, Intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad, Renowned poet Mansoor Afaq, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmatullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the students must identify the problem in their relevant area, present a solution and prepare a plan to convert it into a business activity. He said that PU administration would fund such projects which would provide employment opportunities to the students.

