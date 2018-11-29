PU to set up Guru Nanak chair

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that efforts would be made to establish Guru Nanak Chair at Oriental College to do research on the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

He was addressing international seminar organized by PU Department of Punjab at Sherani Hall, Old Campus here on Wednesday. Former Law Minister Punjab Justice (r) Afzal Haider, MPA Zainab Umair, Sadaf Mirza from Denmark, Sardar Amrek Singh & Sardar Bawa Singh from UK, Dr Hynzror Neroesler from Sweden, Chairperson Department of Punjabi Prof Dr Nabeela Rehman, scholars from country and abroad, faculty members and large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the seminar, the speakers highlighted the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and said that he preached peace and tolerance in society.

