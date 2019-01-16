PU to set up cancer research center

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced to set up cancer research centre and said that it is the duty of the institutions of research and higher learning to serve humanity. He was addressing the inaugural session of 2-day GRIP’s second international conference on pharmaceutical & biochemical sciences, research, oncology & cancer sciences, food-agricultural sciences and technology along with an exhibition for instruments/technology/community health services by national and international organizations at PU’s Faisal Auditorium.

The conference, exhibition and awareness walk are being jointly organized by Group of Intellectuals and Researchers of Pakistan (GRIP), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Punjab Food Authority, Punjab Health Department, Surgical Oncology Society, various pharmaceutical companies academic and research institutions.

Chief Organizer Dr Zeeshan Danish, Dr Hamid Saeed, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Institute of Agricultural Sciences Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tahseen Zameer, senior faculty members, representatives of various pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing institutions and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that there was need of working against cancer at national level and PU would contribute in this mission.

He said that we must work for providing affordable medicine to cure such diseases and it was a welcoming sign that academia and industry were joining hands in this regard. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Zeeshan Danish for launching Pakistan Cancer Awareness Program (P-CAP) to create awareness among people against the disease.

