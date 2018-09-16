PU to organise seminar on CPEC on Sept 17

Pakistan Study Centre of the Punjab University will organise a seminar on ‘CPEC’ on Monday, Sept 17 at 11am. The seminar titled ‘A journey Towards Peace and Prosperity’ will be organised at Al-Raazi Hall, a press release said here on Sunday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin will be the chief guest while PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will preside over the session.

Renowned analysts and experts on the subject will participate.—APP

