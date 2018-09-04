PU to hold position holders ceremony on Sept 10

City Reporter

The Punjab University (PU) will organise a prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc Part-II Annual Examination, 2018 on Sept 10 at 9:30am at Al-Raazi Hall.

According to a PU statement issued here, Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Moreover, Punjab University’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) would organise an international seminar on “An Overview of Food Safety & Nutritional Policies in the Western World: An Opportunity for Pakistan to Benefit from the Experience” on Sept 4 (Tuesday) at 10am on its premises.

